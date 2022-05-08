INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple Department of Public Works projects are expected to impede traffic on portions of Indy streets Monday.

Southeast Side

The first of two projects will take place at Thompson Road and Southeastern Avenue on the city’s southeast side, where the intersection will be converted to a signed all-way stop. Indy DPW said traffic crews will be on site beginning at 9 a.m. Monday to install new stop and advanced warning signs as well as pavement markings.

There will be no full road closure for the work, and therefore no detour DPW said, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. Flaggers will be present in the area, and DPW expects the work to take approximately three hours.

West Side

Indy DPW has also announced the expected closure this week of Bridgeport Road on the city’s west side. The closure will be from Washington Street to Morris Street and will take place “on or after” Monday, May 9.

DPW said the planned construction activities are for stormwater and pedestrian infrastructure improvements. The closure is expected for five days, allowing heavy equipment to stage construction materials near the work site.



During the closure, through traffic will follow a detour along Raceway Road, connecting via US-40 and W. Morris Street, a DPW press release said. Residents and businesses on Bridgeport Road will still be able to access their driveways.

Traffic crews said they have coordinated the closure with emergency officials, including those with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department.

As this construction takes place, DPW is encouraging drivers to give construction crews the space they need. Drivers should watch for orange barrels and cones, slowing down through construction zones and using caution around workers.

Construction of the project as a whole is expected to be completed by early October.