INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is continuing to investigate an apartment fire that occurred on the north side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

Around 8:13 p.m. on Thursday, crews responded to Island Woods Condos, located at the 6600 block of Shore Island Drive, after a fire broke out on a unit’s balcony. Crews were able to control the fire within 30 minutes. Officials said that the fire displaced multiple residents.

Photo by IFD

The department said the displaced residents had places to stay, and there were no requests for victims’ assistance.

There were no injuries during the incident.