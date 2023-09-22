INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is continuing to investigate an apartment fire that occurred on the north side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

Around 8:13 p.m. on Thursday, crews responded to Island Woods Condos, located at the 6600 block of Shore Island Drive, after a fire broke out on a unit’s balcony. Crews were able to control the fire within 30 minutes. Officials said that the fire displaced multiple residents.

  • Photo by IFD
The department said the displaced residents had places to stay, and there were no requests for victims’ assistance.

There were no injuries during the incident.