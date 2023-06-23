MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested for selling a large amount of fentanyl to an informant, according to court documents.

Jesse Ross II, 23, was arrested for Distribution of 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

On May 25, 2023, officers arranged for an informant to meet with Ross. The agreement was for Ross to sell give him 500 pills for $1,500. In the exchange, Ross only gave him 96 pills. The informant went back for the others and Ross gave them to him without incident. The entire ordeal was taped and recorded by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

On June 12, 2023 the State of Indiana issued a search warrant for his home on the 2600 block of Tacoma where they found approximately 848 grams of fentanyl along with $12,000 in cash and two loaded handguns.

Ross was previously convicted of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug on August 22, 2022. His case has now moved to federal courts.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.