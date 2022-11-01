MUNCIE, Ind. – A 19-year-old Muncie man was so upset that a group of friends was heading to a party that he fired at their car, police say.

Police arrested Geno Vargas early Saturday on five preliminary counts of attempted murder and a count of criminal recklessness with a firearm. Some of the shots hit the car while a woman was grazed during the incident, according to court documents.

The shooting happened Saturday at a home in the 3200 block of West Cypress Drive in Muncie. Officers were initially called to the area to investigate a reported shooting involving a car.

Several women had driven by the residence to pick up a woman described as Vargas’ “baby momma,” according to court documents. They planned to go to a party near Ball State. Vargas was upset about the plan, witnesses said.

The women left but returned shortly after realizing one of them had left their cellphone at the home.

That’s when Vargas, the women said, fired at their car. The driver “made a few quick turns” and then “felt pain in her lower back,” according to court documents. She told the others she’d been shot, although she later discovered it didn’t break the skin. She declined medical treatment.

Vargas had been arguing with his girlfriend that night, one of the women told investigators. He had earlier threatened her if she left with her friends, according to the witness. One of the women recalled hearing Vargas say he would “shoot the car up” if they left for the party.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

When police talked to Vargas, he told them he was mad and didn’t want them going to the party. When the car came back to retrieve the cellphone, he stepped out the front door and started firing, he told police. He acknowledged that he knew at least three people were inside the car when he opened fire, according to court documents.

Vargas was arrested around 3:30 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit.