MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend because he was jealous learned his punishment.

Christopher Allison, 37, pleaded guilty to murder and neglect of a dependent in connection with the November 2020 death of 27-year-old Mary A. Grubb. A judge sentenced him to 62 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

The sentence included 60 years for murder and 2 years for the neglect charge.

According to court documents, Allison was upset that Grubb had a new boyfriend and was “keeping their daughter from him.” The two were parents of a girl who was 2 years old at the time of Grubb’s death.

Police found Grubb’s body wrapped in the bed of a pickup truck at the Water Bowl recreational facility on N. Old State Road 3 in Muncie on Nov. 25, 2020. She’d suffered significant injuries to her throat and head.

Investigators said she was killed at Allison’s home on East 25th Street. She came by so Allison could visit with his daughter, who was nearby as her mother was being murdered.

According to court documents, Allison dragged Grubb into the bathroom and strangled her with his belt. He allowed her to regain consciousness twice as he read text messages she’d sent to her new boyfriend before finally killing her.

A witness who provided key information in the case recorded a video conversation in which Allison stated, “They’re not going to find her,” and discussed moving the body.

In the recording, Allison proposed different stories he could tell the police about the last time he’d seen Grubb and how his neck had been injured. According to court documents, police observed “deep scratches” on Allison’s neck.

Allison said Grubb had broken his necklace during the struggle and “didn’t go down without a fight,” according to the recording.

During his interview with police, he denied hurting Grubb. He stopped cooperating with investigators after being confronted with the recording, according to court documents.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped four additional counts against him: strangulation, attempted murder, obstruction of justice and intimidation.