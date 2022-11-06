MUNCIE, Ind. — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after being unintentionally shot inside their homes in what Muncie police are calling “a senseless act of violence.”

Muncie police officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to 818 S. Monroe Street on report of shots fired and found a woman who had been shot inside a home.

Officers then went inside a neighboring house at 814 S. Monroe and found a second woman with a gunshot wound. Both women, MPD said, were taken to Ball State Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The woman found inside the 814 house, later identified as 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb, died from her injuries at the hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old woman, is currently listed in stable condition.

MPD said detectives believe neither woman was the intended target of the shooting, calling it a “senseless act of violence”. Police also said they have identified multiple people connected to the case who are not talking.

Several individuals have information but are not cooperating to help this case where these innocent bystanders were harmed. Muncie Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to call Muncie police detectives at (765) 747-4867 or the Drug Task Force at (765) 747-4866.