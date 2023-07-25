INDIANAPOLIS — A Muncie resident has filed a lawsuit with the ACLU of Indiana against the Henry County sheriff, claiming John Sproles has violated the First Amendment by deleting the resident’s Facebook comments and blocking him from following and commenting on Sproles’ professional sheriff’s page.

Kristopher Bilbrey, a political commentator and podcast host, filed the civil lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana Indianapolis Division earlier this month. He claims Sproles posted an edited video on his professional sheriff’s Facebook page and after Bilbrey commented on the video, Sproles deleted his comment and blocked him from the page.

“Sheriff Sproles’ actions violate Mr. Bilbrey’s rights to engage in expressive activity and to receive information, both of which are cognizable under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the complaint read.

Sproles was elected as the Henry County sheriff in November 2022 and began his term in January. The complaint claims that while he was running for the position, his Facebook page was titled “John Sproles for Henry County Sheriff,” a page that was for his use as a political candidate. After he took office, the complaint stated that the name was changed to “John M. Sproles, Henry County Sheriff.”

As of Tuesday, his Facebook page title is “John M. Sproles for Henry County Sheriff” and stresses that it continues to be a page for a political candidate. His Facebook page states: “This is not an official government page. I am speaking as a private individual.”

The complaint said that Sproles uses this official professional page for various news items, including disseminating news releases and announcements from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, as well as highlighting various programs and employees of the office.

“Even though Sheriff’s Sproles’ official Facebook page was initially created as a page related to his campaign for office, it has since become his official governmental page,” the complaint said. “In fact, Sheriff Sproles maintains a separate ‘personal’ Facebook page that is not at issue in this litigation.”

This specific lawsuit is in relation to a news release that was posted on Sproles’ professional Facebook page, as well as the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. On July 10, the office sent out a news release stating that the office would not respond to non-emergency calls in towns that have a town marshal system.

In the release, Sproles claims that there are town marshals who take the position to become part-time security officers in other places, like Indianapolis, because they have “full police (arrest) powers and their own police car with red and blue emergency lights.”

“Due to the high demand, the pay is substantial; therefore, ‘badge seekers’ are flocking to small towns and offering to ‘start’ a police agency and promising to provide 24/7 police coverage in the town for little to no pay in exchange for a badge and the ability to purchase their own personal police car,” the release said. “Once they receive the badge, they are then often unavailable to patrol the small towns as promised. The reason for our directive is to shine a light on this growing problem and to point out that these promises of actual police coverage are not being met.”

During a Greensboro Town Council meeting on July 10, Bilbrey filed a portion of the meeting where Sproles, as well as Greensboro Police Chief Chris Pickens, spoke about the decision. According to the complaint, Bilbrey then posted the video as part of his “Bilbrey LIVE!” podcast with logos and an introduction.

After the meeting, the complaint said that Sproles posted a portion of the video on his official page, including an edited clip of what Pickens said during the meeting. The complaint said that it was also accompanied by a “lengthy statement” on the page titled “Town Marshall Scam Scheme.” That video can no longer be found on Sproles’ page.

Bilbrey commented on the video, according to the complaint, stating that “the video was being used without his permission to support a position that ran contrary to the point of the video.”

“(Bilbrey) then asked Sheriff Sproles to either (a) edit his Facebook post to credit Mr. Bilbrey and to state that Sheriff Sproles’ comments had nothing to do with the video or (b) remove the video from his official Facebook page altogether,” the complaint read. “…Less than an hour after Mr. Bilbrey left this comment, Sheriff Sproles first deleted the comment itself and then ‘blocked’ Mr. Bilbrey from the official Facebook page altogether.”

Bilbrey’s attorneys state that there was no justification for Sproles’ decision, which they stress constituted censorship. Bilbrey being blocked from the page prevents him from commenting on posts or visiting the page. Bilbrey’s legal team also claims that other people have had similar experiences after “they expressed sentiments that were not supportive of Sheriff Sproles.”

As a result of this litigation, Bilbrey is asking to be unblocked from the official Facebook page and for Sproles to unblock any other users that have been blocked “as a result of the content or viewpoint of their speech.” The team is also asking that any and all deleted comments be restored and that Sproles cannot block Facebook users or delete comments in the future based on the content or viewpoint expressed by viewers.

Bilbrey told FOX59/CBS4 that this lawsuit aims at promoting communication, transparency and accountability when elected officials get into office instead of just during the campaign.

“In today’s day and age where social media is quickly becoming the digital town square, you know, that needs to be a place where constituents and media can interact with these elected officials,” he said. “When we have elected officials who are saying out of 500 people, I’m going to keep the 150 that agree and I’m going to do away with the 350 that don’t agree, that’s a problem.”

In a response from the ACLU of Indiana provided to FOX59/CBS4, officials said that it appears that Sproles changed the name of the professional page on July 23.

“The First Amendment constrains the actions of government officials but not private entities such as a political campaign,” the statement read. “While the formal name given to a page is certainly relevant, it is not dispositive, and courts have looked at a variety of factors to determine whether a page is a government page or a private page.”

The ACLU of Indiana said that they are not sure how the name change to the page will impact the lawsuit. But, they expect that it will be addressed as the litigation progresses.

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out Sproles for comment surrounding this lawsuit. This story will be updated if he responds to the request for comment.