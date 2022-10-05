MUNCIE, Ind. – The city of Muncie suspended two employees after discovering some accounting “inconsistencies” and asked Indiana State Police to look into the matter.

In a vaguely worded statement, the city said the issues were discovered during routine payment processing within the City Controller’s Office.

The city said there were “inconsistencies” discovered within one department’s accounting.

Indiana State Police have been contacted to investigate the matter. Two employees have been suspended with pay pending the results of ISP’s findings.

From Muncie’s statement:

The City is committed to protecting the privacy and reputation of the employees involved, and will not be releasing names while the investigation is ongoing.

The office is responsible for the city’s financial matters, including payroll, accounts receivable, accounts payable and city purchases, among other money-related functions.