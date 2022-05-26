ALBANY, Ind. – An 85-year-old Muncie woman died following a crash in Albany.

The Delaware County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Marilyn Pittenger.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the three-vehicle crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. It happened on Indiana 67 near the entrance to the Albany Golf Club.

The sheriff’s office said Pittenger was driving a Ford Explorer when she crashed into the back of a vehicle that had stopped to turn into the golf club. The Explorer then struck another vehicle head-on, police said.

The crash closed the road for several hours for cleanup and investigation.

The drivers of the other vehicles weren’t seriously injured, although police said a passenger was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after suffering a back injury.

The drivers were also taken to the hospital for blood draws, which is standard procedure in serious crashes.