MUNCIE, Ind. — A 76-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out in her bedroom early Thursday morning as a result of “careless smoking”, according to the Muncie Fire Department.

The fire department was called out to the 800 block of S. Madison Street at 8:19 a.m. after a blaze was reported eight blocks from Muncie’s downtown in an apartment in the Millenium Place complex.

Carolyn Fisher was found inside the apartment and taken to IU Health Memorial Ball Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The fire department said the fire was confined to the bedroom, specifically a mattress, and determined it was caused by “careless smoking.” Fire investigators said there were signs that Fisher attempted to extinguish the fire but was overcome by heat and smoke.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.