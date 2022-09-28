INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all hot chicken and Circle Centre mall lovers! Get ready for the Xperience of a lifetime.

Naptown Hot Chicken has opened two locations within one year, with their first location being inside the Indianapolis City Market.

Now, Naptown and SHEXperience are partnering with other local businesses in the mall for the “Nap Xperience”, giving patrons a huge day of deals! Who doesn’t like to save money and have fun while doing it?

Throughout opening day, Saturday, October 1, there will be a live DJ, live mannequins, giveaways, and many businesses based in the store are offering 10% off.

Here is the schedule of the Naptown deals for opening day:

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – 10% off all orders

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Get a free soft drink with any meal

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Get 50% off chicken sandwiches with purchase of any side

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – All orders are 20% off for “Drip Hour”

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Get a free side with any order

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Buy One Get One Free

Following the day of deals, North High Brewery (mall level 1), a sponsor of the event, will be having an after party from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They are also offering 10% off for all people who use the code: NapExperience.

COhatch (mall level 1), the other sponsor of the event, is also offering the option of a free co-working day pass, 1 free hour of meeting space, and 20% off event space to the first 100 patrons.

For more information visit NaptownHotChicken.com.