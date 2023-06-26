Teams from the National Weather Service will visit multiple Indiana counties Monday to survey damage from severe storms and tornadoes.

The dangerous weather swept through central Indiana Sunday afternoon and evening, leading to tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across the area.

The NWS survey teams will be in Johnson County Monday. They’ll also visit Daviess, Martin and Monroe counties to assess damage and determine the track and severity of tornadoes that spawned during Sunday’s storms.

Here’s what we know about the severe weather outbreak.

Johnson County

Officials in Johnson County put a curfew in place from 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday after storms cut a swath of damage through the Center Grove area.

Damage was located across a three-mile stretch in the northern part of the county, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 75 homes suffered moderate to severe damage.

The National Weather Service received multiple reports of large hail during the storm.

Several roads were closed in the area, according to the sheriff’s office:

Travis Road is closed between Mullinix Road to Morgantown Road

Morgantown Road from Mullinix Road to Whiteland Road

Stones Crossing Road from State Road 135 to Saddle Club Road

Saddle Club Road from Stones Crossing Road to Smokey Row Road

Emergency officials are asking people to stay away from the area, even after the curfew expires, due to downed power lines and storm debris. Doing so will allow emergency workers to do their jobs safely.

Some homes could be without power for at least 48 hours, officials warned. The American Red Cross set up a shelter at Greenwood Middle School on Averitt Road.

The damage comes months after the town of Whiteland took a “direct hit” during severe weather in early April.

Monroe County

The Monroe Fire Protection District confirmed a tornado touched down in the southwestern part of Monroe County during Sunday’s storms.

County officials said at least ten structures sustained damage from high winds. It included mostly homes and barns.

Officials with the Monroe Fire Protection District responded to multiple calls about storm damage in the areas of Rockport Road, Rockeast Road and Lee Phillips Road.

There were several reports of downed trees and power lines in the area, along with large hail.

Martin/Daviess counties

At least one person died after severe weather swept through Martin County Sunday night.

Martin County EMA director Cameron Wolf said a tornado hit a home on Windom Road, killing one occupant and injuring another. Wolf said the storm “leveled” the home.

The residence is located in a primarily rural area surrounded by multiple trees. Many nearby roads were impassible.

The NWS received a report of a tornado on the ground at 4:33 p.m. from local law enforcement.

“Confirmed tornado, debris visible rotating on the ground,” according to the report.

Residents reported large hail in the area, with one hailstone measuring three inches in diameter.

In Daviess County, residents reported multiple trees down on homes and cars, along with a hailstorm that lasted several minutes, according to preliminary NWS reports.