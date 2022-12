KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirms that nearly 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area are without power as of 3:40 p.m.

The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and is affecting 9,727 customers.

A Duke Energy spokesperson called it a “transmission level outage” mostly affecting the Webster and Johnson Pike substations on Kokomo’s north and west sides.

Crews are currently looking into the outage and working to restore power.

Customers can keep tabs on the outage here.