INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Post Office will host a pair of job fairs this month to fill several openings.

The job fairs are Thursday, May 19, and Thursday, May 26. The USPS said there are immediate openings for rural carrier associates ($19.06/hour), assistant rural carriers ($19.06/hour) and city carrier assistants ($18.92/hour).

Applicates must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

Here are the details of the fairs:

Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brightwood Post Office

2830 N. Sherman Dr.

Indianapolis, IN 46218

Thursday, May 26, 2022, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Linwood Post Office

4401 E. 10th St. STE 18

Indianapolis, IN 46201

USPS personnel will be at the locations to provide information about the jobs and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only, according to the Postal Service.

The USPS said it offers competitive wages, benefits and career advancement opportunities.