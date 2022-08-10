INDIANAPOLIS — New additions are heading to the Keystone Fashion mall soon!

New stores that are now open:

Hard Truth Distilling Company. The local distillery produces and sells many premium spirits including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and more. The new store can be found at Keystone’s Fashion Cafe.

Levi's. American clothing company and denim powerhouse joins the mall, located on level 1, next to Williams-Sonoma.

Hammitt by Purse Strings. Newly rebranded, the store will now exclusively carry many classic Hammitt styles as well as the latest seasonal leathers and silhouettes. This location will be the first in the Midwest. The store can be found on level 2 between Sunglass Hut and Everything but Water.

New stores coming soon:

Big Woods. Known for its experiential dining, rooted in adventure, Big Woods offers a large selection of craft food, local beers and a delicious cocktail assortment. It will be located on Level 1 in Fashion Cafe and set to open at the end of August.

Sweetgreen. A cult favorite. Know best for their fresh, locally sourced menu including salads and bowls, Sweetgreen will be a great addition to the dining selection at the Fashion Cafe this fall.

L'Occitane. French luxury brand for everything face, body, hair, fragrances and home products. The store is set to open later in August and will be located on level 1 next to LUSH.