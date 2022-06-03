FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A New Albany man has been sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to striking two employees, including a sheriff’s corporal, inside the Floyd County Jail.

David Lackey, 29, received the three-year sentence in April, according to Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, which is a level 5 felony.

On June 26, 2019, Lane says Lackey was being medically evaluated at the jail when he struck a nurse in the head. Lackey then hit a sheriff’s corporal in the face as he was being detained.

“We have dedicated men and women that work in our jail who not only protect the community, but the other inmates,” Prosecutor Chris Lane said. “We take acts of violence against our corrections staff seriously and will always work to hold individuals accountable.”

Lackey will serve the remainder of his sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections. He will then be placed on probation for 708 days after being released.

“We do not tolerate violence in our jail. If you commit a criminal act while incarcerated in our jail, we will pursue every level of the criminal justice system to hold you accountable,” the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.