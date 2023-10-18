NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is dead after being struck and killed by a driver while crossing a road in New Albany, according to state police.

Officers with the New Albany Police Department were called around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to an area of Charlestown Road just north of Klerner Lane for a pedestrian struck, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

Upon arrival, NAPD officers found an adult female who had been hit while crossing Charlestown Road.

The woman, later identified by ISP as 70-year-old Barbara Tucker of New Albany, was rushed to University Hospital. Tucker, ISP said, died shortly after arriving at the hospital around 8 a.m.

Local police asked ISP crash reconstruction officers to assist in their investigation into the death. Officers then interviewed multiple witnesses and viewed “video that captured the tragic event, along with standard crash investigation techniques,” ISP said.

As a result of the initial investigation, ISP believes that the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox “did not see” Tucker as she crossed the road.

“The crash scene was dark and shrouded in fog at the time of the collision, significantly reducing visibility,” state police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “The collision also occurred well outside of the nearest marked pedestrian crossing.”

A photo of the crash scene, provided by ISP, can be seen below.

Photo of the crash scene (via ISP)

ISP said that investigators do not believe that speed was a factor and that no charges are expected to be filed in relation to the crash. Tucker’s family, police said, have been notified.

No other information was immediately provided by ISP. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.