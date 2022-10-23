NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man died over the weekend after his motorcycle flipped off of the roadway.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New Castle EMS drove by the motorcycle crash around 7:30 p.m. Sunday while en route to another call. The crash had occurred sometime earlier.

EMS found that a motorcycle going eastbound on the east side of the city had left the roadway in a curve, crashed and flipped several times. They also found a man who had died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

The man was later identified as 45-year-old Eric Steven Neal of New Castle, police said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said, however, deputies believe that speed was a contributing factor.