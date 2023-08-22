MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Republican caucus in Madison County selected a new coroner after the previous one resigned last month.

Adam Matson received 78 votes during Monday night’s meeting. Katherine Callahan garnered seven, while Chris Burris finished with two.

Matson has served as a paramedic in Cicero, Alexandria and the East Madison Fire Territory, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously worked in the coroner’s office from 2016 to 2021 as a deputy coroner and chief deputy coroner.

He’ll succeed Dr. Troy Abbott, who submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Eric Holcomb last month, citing changes in his “professional and personal life.”

Abbott was elected in 2020. During his time, the coroner’s office struggled with space concerns, delays in family notifications and violations that resulted in fines from the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). His last day was July 31.

Matson will serve as coroner until the term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. The office will be on the ballot for the 2024 election.