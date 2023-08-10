INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the joint Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/Indianapolis Fire Department Arson Investigations Unit will host a welcome for the newest member of the unit.

According to a news release from the department, the arson investigations unit will welcome Maya, a two-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the Bright Ideas location in Broad Ripple, located at 9855 Crosspoint Blvd.

The release said that Maya is a dog that specializes in accelerant detection. During Friday afternoon’s event, officials with the unit are expected to conduct a demonstration of Maya’s skills and what the dog will bring to the department.