INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the city of Indianapolis, along with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indianapolis Public Schools, announced that new safety technology has been installed at multiple schools on Wednesday to protect individuals walking and biking in school zones.

Flashing beacon technology has been installed in school zones outside nearly two dozen schools in Marion County located along thoroughfares that lacked safety protection, according to a news release. 50 blinking lights will be installed in or around school zones to help ensure kids are safe from reckless drivers.

“By making key safety upgrades, we can help ensure students and their families can make it to and from school each day,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in the release. “But I urge drivers: Don’t wait for the ticket; slow down in school zones for students and each other.”

According to the release, the schools that had this technology installed through school zones included:

A Children’s Habitat

Allegiant Preparatory Academy

Brookside School 54

Building Blocks Academy

Cardinal Ritter High School

Christ Temple Christian Academy

Christel House Academy West

Clearwater Elementary School

Fortune Academy

Indianapolis Southside Christian Academy

Lynhurst 7th & 8th Grade Center

Marian University Preparatory School

Matchbook Learning

Shepherd Community Academy

Vision Academy at Riverside

Wayne Preparatory Academy

Worthmore Academy

Christ Church Christian Academy

Hagia Sophia Classical Academy

Indy West Christian School

James Whitcomb Riley School 43

Maria Montessori International Academy

Herron Preparatory Academy

“IPS has been impacted multiple times by our students experiencing harm and injury and unfortunately, death due to reckless driving,” said, IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.

Indianapolis has seen its fair share of reckless drivers. In 2021, 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield was killed by a reckless driver in a school crosswalk in Irvington.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said they’re working to make sure tragedies like that one can be prevented.

“If drivers just take the extra few seconds to slow down, put the phone down to do those things that are so critical to keep the roads safe,” said Johnson.

Officials said each flashing light costs around $17,000.

Brandon Herget, the director of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, said safety is their top priority.

“Thanks to the Mayor and the Council for their support to install the flashing beacons in front of all county schools,” said Herget.

Parents said drivers need to slow down in school zones.

“I think that it is good they are doing this. I think there are a lot of commuters, whether they are walking or biking they need to slow down,” said Brandon Chitwood, IPS parent.

Officials said that all the signage will be installed by the end of the year. The installations are a part of a five-year $1.2 billion capital plan into pedestrian safety by the city of Indianapolis.