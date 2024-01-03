INDIANAPOLIS — PDL BioPharma, Inc., a company based out of Reno, Nevada, is suing Eli Lilly and Company in Indiana federal court, alleging that Eli Lilly and Company is not compensating PDL for using its technology to develop an Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

In the lawsuit, filed on Dec. 21, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, PDL claims that Eli Lilly and Company used PDL’s antibody humanization technology to create donanemab, a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Donanemab is expected to receive approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first quarter of 2024.

In 2000, the lawsuit said that Eli Lilly and Company reached an agreement with PDL surrounding the use of humanization technology. The agreement said PDL humanized at least three anti-beta-amyloid antibodies for the company and granted Eli Lilly and Company a nonexclusive and worldwide license to the Queen Patents as far as the company made royalty payments to PDL on licensed products that used PDL’s technology.

In 2010, Eli Lilly and Company humanized an antibody called donanemab, aimed at treating Alzheimer’s disease. Officials said the antibody “specifically targets and removes beta-amyloid plaques.” PDL claims that donanemab is a licensed product and incorporates technical information from PDL because it was humanized using PDL’s process.

Because of this, PDL believes that Eli Lilly and Company owes the company royalties from the treatment. The lawsuit said that Eli Lilly and Company disagreed with PDL, stating they do not intend to pay royalties to PDL for donanemab.

PDL is suing Eli Lilly and Company on the following counts:

Anticipatory breach of contract

Declaratory relief, based on the court ruling that donanemab is a licensed product and that it incorporates technical information from PDL as defined in the agreement

PDL is also seeking a declaration that royalties on donanemab are owed to PDL and that Eli Lilly and Company anticipatorily breached its agreement with PDL.

In a statement from Eli Lilly and Company, officials said that the lawsuit is “baseless.”

“PDL played no role in developing donanemab, and Lilly did not use any PDL technology in developing donanemab,” officials from Eli Lilly and Company said in the statement. “PDL has no plausible claim to royalties and its lawsuit should be dismissed.”

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, Judge James Patrick Hanlon of the federal court recused himself from this case. Officials said the clerk will reassign the case to another judge, “pursuant to the court’s reassignment procedures.”