INDIANAPOLIS — A new scholarship at Marian University is expected to help first-time, full-time education students with their degrees.

According to a news release from the university, the “Educators for Tomorrow” scholarship will offer a 50% tuition discount for eligible first-time, full-time students pursuing four-year education degrees at the university’s Indianapolis and Plymouth campuses starting next fall.

Officials with the university said they hope to encourage more students to pursue primary and secondary education degrees through the new scholarship. Students at both campuses are eligible to receive the discount if they meet the following criteria:

Admission to the four-year education program at the Kilpsch Educators College;

Have a 3.5 GPA or above at the time of acceptance;

Declare education as their major at admission and maintain their education major throughout their time at Marian University.

“Our strategic mission at the Fred S. Klipsch Educators College is to encourage and prepare more students – especially those in underrepresented populations – to pursue teaching careers,” LaTonya Turner, Ph.D., the dean of Marian University’s Klipsch Educators College, said in the release. “We are keenly aware higher education affordability may be a barrier for some students. That’s why I am excited Marian is taking yet another step toward making higher education more accessible for aspiring educators and encouraging them to pursue teaching careers.”