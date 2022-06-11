INDIANAPOLIS — A brand new music festival with many big names came to Indianapolis this year.

The first-ever Wonder Road music festival kicked off Saturday morning in Garfield Park, featuring artists such as Chvrches and Hippo Campus. Saturday’s headliner Vampire Weekend wrapped up their show at 10 a.m.

A big crowd was present for the first day’s performances, enjoying music food and good vibes. Photos from the event, provided by Jeffrey Everett, can be seen below.

On Sunday, acts including Matt Kearney, Bastille and Lord Huron will perform. Tickets are still available either in person or online.