INDIANAPOLIS — The residents of Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments have suffered from years of maintenance and management neglect which they say turned the north side complex into a miserable place to live.

“It’s horrible. Deplorable. Embarrassing. I’ve never lived like this in my life,” said Lora Driscoll. “it’s a very unsecure place to be. You have to worry about things falling apart. Things coming down on top of you that shouldn’t be. You have to worry about things catching fire.”

The previous owner racked up nearly 170 open code violations with the Marion County Public Health Department.

“There’s a variety,” said MCPHD Team Leader Lara Morgan. “It’s anything from mold, damaged walls, ceilings, floors, fence maintenance, gutters down, many of our orders we would issue.”

Those violations were the problems of Fox Lake Affordable Housing, Inc.

Now they’re the responsibility of Genesis Housing Foundation, Inc., the not-for-profit buyer of the troubled complex in the 9000 block of North College Avenue.

Upon announcement of the sale Tuesday, owner’s representative Michael Red issued the following statement:

“Like so many who have followed the stories concerning the unfair conditions that the residents of Lakeside have endured due to the declining and unacceptable state of the property and its abandonment by the former owners…

“With advice and approval from the City of Indianapolis and Marion County Health & Hospital Corporation, Genesis Housing prepared an extensive and detailed rehabilitation plan and acquired the property. Working together with Elon Property Management, Genesis Housing is already beginning to invest the resources that are necessary to restore the safety, decency, and habitability of the property.”

The new property management company provided residents with a two-page letter that promised an on-site manager five days a week, a 24-hour hotline for maintenance requests and a commitment to tackle emergency repairs during the first thirty days.

“I’m hoping that management and the new people that has taken over actually have it in them to get this apartment up and going,” said Driscoll. “The people in here worked really hard to live in a crappy place and that shouldn’t be.”

“I got a leaking kitchen sink that the pipe leaks water every time its used and I’ve been waiting for maintenance to fix it for over three months,” said Jonathan Holleb who is waiting for proof that the new owner and manager are committed to fixing the complex, “if they come fix my sink personally and if I see more maintenance around fixing things for people.”

Stephanie Hunt describes her surrounding community as a “ghost town” due to the empty and damaged apartment buildings.

“The ones that are empty, homeless people are living in them,” she said, “and I heard that they’re bringing more maintenance guys in but until I see it, I don’t believe it.”

There were five managers in the leasing office and another crew of maintenance supervisors walking the site Wednesday afternoon.

The new owner faces a demolition order hearing on March 7 to begin tearing down the site’s fire-damaged clubhouse.