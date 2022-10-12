INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana high school is responding to claims of racist behavior at a volleyball match.

New Palestine High School said one student-athlete has been disciplined following a game on Saturday, October 8 against Pike High School.

A Pike parent told FOX59 players from New Palestine called Pike players “monkey” during the match and said they were willing to “take the issue outside.”

New Palestine leaders investigated the incident by reviewing video from the match and talking to coaches, players, parents, and community members at the event.

The school said one member of the volleyball team was disciplined but did not release details.

“We strive for our student-athletes to represent New Palestine High School and our town with character, commitment, and class. Unfortunately, we fell short of the goal this weekend.”

The Pike parent says a similar racist incident also happened at the game against Perry Meridian earlier in October.