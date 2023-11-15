NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The grand opening of the first Hamilton County Costco is set for Nov. 21 at 8 a.m.

The new 152,000 square-foot Costco is located in Noblesville at 14775 North Pointe Blvd, at the corner of U.S. 37 and 146th Street behind the Tom Wood Volkswagen dealership. While Costco currently boasts four stores in the Indianapolis metro area, including two on the city’s north side, the Noblesville location will be the first in Hamilton County.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s warehouse prices to the residents of Noblesville,” said Warehouse Manager Taynin Harvey. “They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.”

The Noblesville Costco will feature a gas station, a bakery, fresh meat and produce, a deli featuring rotisserie chicken, a doctor of optometry, a pharmacy, a tire center a hearing aid center, a food court and alcohol sales.

This latest opening marks the ninth Costco in Indiana and the 597th Costco in the United States.

Costco requires customers to sign up for a membership in order to shop at their warehouse and boasts more than 127 million cardholding members worldwide. Three different types of memberships are available with the standard Gold Star membership costing $60 a year.

