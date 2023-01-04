Photos of the aftermath of the collision released by Indiana State Police

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north of the Demotte/Roselawn exit.

State police said Miles Williams had pulled over into the grass median on the left side of the roadway due to a flat tire on the rear passenger side of his vehicle. While Williams was attempting to change the tire, a Chevrolet Equinox traveling in the left lane and being driven by a 42-year-old Michigan man struck Williams’ vehicle and Williams himself.

A helicopter was called to the scene to transport Williams but he ended up passing away due to his injuries before he could be transported, police said.

According to state police, the area of highway where Williams had pulled over did not have a full lane of emergency shoulder but instead a grass median and a narrow area of rumble strips. Williams’ 2007 Nissan Altima was partially in the grass but still had a portion of the passenger’s side in the left lane of travel.

After striking the Nissan, the Equinox wound up in the median.

No injury to the Michigan driver was reported.