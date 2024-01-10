NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — After breaking ground on several major projects last year, the city of Noblesville is carrying that momentum into 2024.

Construction crews are a familiar sight there, and they won’t disappear anytime soon this year. Those crews have been hard at work accommodating what Mayor Chris Jensen describes as a “mass migration” to central Indiana suburbs in recent years.

“Folks are looking for a safe suburban community with an urban feel and Noblesville certainly fits that,” Jensen said.

Hamilton County as a whole has felt increasingly urban – as more buildings go up, and remaining green spaces fill with activity.

“We need to have an image for the central Indiana region that is really competitive at a national level and a global level, and I think you’re going to see more and more conversation around that in 2024,” Jensen added.

Between several new residential projects wrapping up construction, 800 units will soon be open to people hoping to move downtown Noblesville. The East Bank mixed-use development project along White River will include more than 200 residential units, 5,000 square feet of retail space and an outdoor sports area. The Federal Hill project will include a couple hundred apartment units and a parking garage.

Jensen says the city has partnered with developers to ensure a portion of these units are set aside at affordable prices based on median income.

“That’s really aimed at our teachers, our police officers, our firefighters – to make sure we have enough availability for them in downtown,” Jensen said.

Longtime residents have expressed concerns over congestion and a lack of parking as the city continues to grow. Jensen says they’re working on various solutions, like trailways and newly constructed parking garages.

“We’re continuing to look ahead,” Jensen said. “I don’t want to wait another 40 years and strap my kids and my grandkids with more problems because we were unwilling to take action.”

The most notable of those traffic solutions is the Reimagine Pleasant Street project – massive, multi-year effort to improve east-to-west connectivity by adding new roundabouts and bridges.

“Folks that are simply trying to get to the other side of town onto State Road 57 or I-69 – giving them another artery to do that will be incredibly helpful and we’ll be able to accomplish that by the end of this year,” Jensen said.

Jensen said they expect to make significant headway with the completion of phase one of that project this year, including the bridge over White River. He’s asking the public for patience as construction continues, and trust that change can be good.

“It still looks like the great city that I grew up in. It still feels like my hometown. We’re striving every single day to continue to accomplish that feeling, knowing that we are going to grow at the same time,” Jensen said.

The final phases of the Reimagine Pleasant Street project are expected to be completed in 2025.