HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A part-time NASCAR driver from Noblesville has been indefinitely suspended after being arrested in North Carolina and charged with driving while impaired.

Chris Hacker, 24, has competed in 14 truck races and two Xfinity races under the NASCAR banner.

Hacker was arrested on Tuesday in Huntersville, North Carolina, for allegedly driving while impaired.

Only a few days before his arrest, on Aug. 11, Hacker raced in the NASCAR Craftsmen Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, just west of Indianapolis. Hacker drove the number 30 Morgan & Morgan Toyota and finished in 24th place after starting the race in 34th.

Hacker was listed as being 41st in the Craftsman Truck Series standings prior to his indefinite suspension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.