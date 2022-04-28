NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Around 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning, Noblesville PD was dispatched to the Speedway gas station located on the 3100 block of Conner Street in regards to a vehicle possibly stolen from the parking lot.

When officers arrived and tried to initiate contact with the driver of the vehicle in question (Toyota Camry), it fled the scene, as well as a second vehicle (BMW). The driver of the Toyota fled west on State Road 32 and then turned northbound onto State Road 37. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the intersection of 191st Street and State Road 37. The driver was not injured in the crash and immediately taken into custody. The driver has been identified as 26-year-old Layvonna Bennett of Whiteland, IN.

The driver of the BMW fled east on State Road 32. A little while later, officers located the vehicle in the area of State Road 32 and Cyntheanne Road. Officers pursued the vehicle but then lost sight of it near the intersection of 146th Street. NPD officers and officers from surrounding areas were unable to locate the vehicle further.

Bennet has been charged with the following: Theft- Possession of Stolen Property (Level 6 Felony), Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony) , Criminal Recklessness (Class B Misdemeanor) , and Reckless Driving (Class B Misdemeanor).