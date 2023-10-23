NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Officials with the Noblesville Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning crash that resulted in two injuries north of Noblesville and caused a highway road closure.

According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to the 19900 block of SR 37 around 8:03 a.m. Monday on a two-car crash. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the two vehicles, each occupied by one person.

Officials said that both drivers suffered from injuries as a result from the crash. The release said preliminary information shows that one vehicle was traveling northbound on SR37 while the other was traveling southbound. Officials said it appeared the northbound vehicle “possibly crossed left of center as SR37 goes from a four-lane divided highway to a two-lane highway.”

At least one driver involved in the incident was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment, the release said. The drivers’ conditions are unknown.

Officials said the department’s crash reconstruction unit has been called to the scene to investigate the crash. Traffic going southbound on SR37 is being diverted onto Promise Road while northbound traffic on SR37 is being diverted onto 191st Street.

“Road closure and/or lane restrictions will be in place for the next couple of hours as investigators collect evidence,” the release said.