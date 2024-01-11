INDIANAPOLIS — The number of kids entering the foster care system because of parents with substance use disorders is, unfortunately, becoming a lot more common. According to Jama Pediatrics that number has more than doubled in the last 20 years.

Now, two local nonprofits are working together to help moms in recovery from substance use disorder while making an impact on their children at the same time. That includes Tiffany Lear, who has been receiving treatment in Indianapolis for the last few months.

“It was about five months ago that I relapsed on pain pills and that’s what actually brought me here,” she said.

After struggling on and off with substance use disorder for eight years, Lear is now on her recovery journey at the Volunteers of America Fresh Start Recovery Center. But what is unique about this center is she can have her 11-month-old baby with her while she’s receiving treatment

“My baby has been with me since day one,” she said. “I didn’t have that gap where I had to have her live with another family. I think I would have probably been emotionally broken if they would have done that.”

At the same time, her baby can also learn key developmental skills with Early Learning Indiana teachers.

“We really know that in those first three years of life, the brain grows more in the first three years than any other time in life,” said Erin Kissling, the chief learning officer at Early Learning Indiana. “It’s super important to maximize their learning and give them a safe and caring space.”

Volunteers of America and Early Learning Indiana teamed up to make this possible. It’s known as the Day Early Learning Microsite within the Volunteers of America Fresh Start Recovery Center.

“Substance use is a family problem that everyone in the family has to learn how to deal with,” said Sayward Salazar, the VP of Behavioral Health Operations in Indiana with Volunteers of America. “For us, we are really trying to move in a direction, not just supporting a mom in recovery but also bringing the kids along with them and providing more services for the children. That way we can intervene early if we see some developmental delays that are happening or behavioral stuff, so having a partnership with somebody that this is their specialty, this is what they do, their specialty is children, they are able to identify those things and help us guide moms.”

The microsite first opened in 2023, and right now is the only one of its kind in the state. But with the site’s recent success, the goal is to expand to other parts of the state while inspiring other organizations to do the same.

“We love that part of the work,” Kissling said. “It gives us the opportunity to sort of explore new ideas and innovations, and to take it to those to a larger audience.”

And for Tiffany Lear, she is just grateful she has the support for both herself and her child as she continues her recovery.

“This program has made me grow as a mother, as a woman, and I am excelling in all of the areas in my life,” she said. “I am very grateful to be here.”

When she is done with treatment at the center, she will be able to still have those important resources when she is back home too.

“What is really great about Early Learning Indiana is once they are enrolled here in this site, in this program, they are able to transfer that enrollment to another site so there is a continuity of care and they are able to continue their child in the program,” Salazar said.

To learn more about Volunteers of America, click here. To learn more about Early Learning Indiana, click here.