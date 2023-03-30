INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers will see a major change as the North Split project marks a major milestone.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will shift traffic onto new I-70 westbound to I-65 northbound infrastructure beginning Thursday night (March 30).

Since July, traffic for I-65 southbound to I-70 eastbound and I-70 westbound to I-65 northbound has been using a new bridge while infrastructure work was underway.

The new pavement is now ready for traffic, and crews will begin moving barrels and barrier walls starting at 9 p.m. Thursday. They’ll work overnight to shift traffic off the bridge and onto the new pavement.

There will continue to be two lanes on I-65 southbound to I-70 eastbound and I-70 westbound to I-65 northbound through the North Split, INDOT said.

After the shift, the northbound Rural Street ramp to I-70 westbound will open. The southbound Keystone ramp to I-70 westbound will remain closed until I-65 lanes are reopened at the end of April.

Under the new configuration, traffic will follow different lanes to access I-70 westbound and Michigan Street.

If you’re traveling on I-70 westbound through the Split:

Stay in the right two lanes to continue on I-70 WB to I-65 NB.

Use the left two lanes to continue through the North Split interchange on I-70 WB toward the airport.

Use the center lane to take the C/D ramp to Michigan St.

The Meridian/Pennsylvania ramp will stay closed until I-65 reopens in the North Split. I-70 westbound traffic will no longer have access to the ramp in the final configuration.

Drivers will be able to access downtown Indianapolis via:

I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street

I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street

I-70 WB to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street

I-65 SB to Meridian Street

I-65 SB to West Street

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split