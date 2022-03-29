INDIANAPOLIS — This month marks 10 months since construction crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) shut down the North Split Interchange for a massive reconstruction project.

Roughly eight months of construction remain and INDOT said crews are still on track to open the mainline by the end of this year.

“We are just over the halfway point of that 18-month closure,” said Mallory Duncan, Strategic Communications Director for INDOT.

A total of 50 bridges needed to be demolished and rebuilt as part of the interchange’s redesign, and so far Duncan said crews have completed half of those.

“The first 10 months [involved] lots of demolition,” said Duncan. “And lots of building this new infrastructure. I mean, we’re gonna have a smaller footprint on this interchange when we’re done.”

In the first-half of the project, INDOT crews have also re-opened the first ramp on Michigan Street. Now, as INDOT crews look ahead to the second half of this project, Duncan said drivers will start to see more visible change.

“Work has been going on for the entire 10 months, but now you’re going to start to see some concrete being poured and some things starting to take shape and maybe new lanes and you’re gonna start to get an idea of how the North Split will look within downtown Indianapolis,” said Duncan.

INDOT said several more detours and closures can be expected in the second half of this project. Officials explained that is so crews can pour concrete and set beams without having to work around live traffic.

“As we move through there will be some more local closures,” said Duncan. “Obviously we can’t do concrete work, we can’t set beams over live traffic. So these local closures will continue to happen throughout the project and we’ll have advanced notification for those.”

These detours are all customers and employees at Futuro have ever known.

“We have to learn to take things day by day for sure because closures and that sort of thing come and go and it’s not super consistent,” said Luke Tobias, co-owner of Futuro.

Owners there are celebrating a milestone of their own.

“We opened with everything normal… and then the construction started,” said Tobias. “We opened in the middle of March of 2021 so we just hit our first year of business.”

Tobias said he looks forward to the day the dust settles on the project for good.

“Because we’re so new, we’re really looking forward to being able to branch out more and do more and, you know, have more people find out about us,” said Tobias.