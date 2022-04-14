RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist from North Vernon was killed after police said he crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided with a truck in rural Ripley County early Thursday.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred on State Road 48 near State Road 129 shortly before 7 a.m.

The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Christoper Kincaid.

Investigators believe Kincaid was traveling on a black 2012 Harley-Davidson when he crossed the centerline and rode into the path of a white 2014 Ford truck driven by a 54-year-old from Sunman. Police said Kincaid was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Police said that at this time drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.