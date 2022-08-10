INDIANAPOLIS – Ramp closures and lane restrictions will again be the norm for drivers on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the measures are needed for the Clear Path work zone. Drivers should allow themselves extra time, INDOT said, and be prepared for changes.

Work starts Wednesday night

Work on Wednesday and Thursday nights will have southbound I-69 restricted to one lane from 96th Street to I-465. The 82nd Street on-ramp to southbound I-69 will close both nights.

While INDOT plans for the 82nd Street ramp to open during daytime hours Thursday and Friday, it will shut down again Friday night and stay closed until Wednesday morning, Aug. 17.

In addition, southbound I-69 access to Binford Boulevard will close Thursday night, as will the left lane of westbound I-465 between I-69/Binford Boulevard and Keystone Avenue.

INDOT is preparing for a “significant” traffic shift next week. Some of the work includes overhead signs and pavement markings to help drivers adjust.

Image via INDOT

Express lane to open

INDOT will make a temporary express lane available to keep traffic moving on westbound I-465 during construction. The left lane will shift across the center median near I-69/Binford Boulevard and use one of the old eastbound lanes separated by a concrete barrier.

Vehicles entering the express lane will need to slow down and pay attention as other drivers adjust to the traffic split, INDOT said.

Traffic on the express lane won’t be able to exit at Allisonville Road. Vehicles entering westbound I-465 from southbound I-69 and Allisonville Road won’t be able to use the express lane.

INDOT said the express lane is a temporary addition that will remain in use for the rest of the year.

More restrictions this weekend

Drivers should be aware of some additional restrictions this weekend.

I-465 westbound between I-69/Binford Boulevard and Keystone Avenue will be reduced to one lane over the weekend for restriping and shifting.

Ramp traffic will be restricted entering westbound I-465 from southbound I-69 and exiting onto Allisonville Road and Keystone Avenue.

Expect to see the I-465 restrictions in effect Friday night through Sunday.