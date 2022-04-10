CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A house fire that affected four structures and injured one first responder Sunday in Cambridge City is being investigated as a potential arson, officials said.

According to the Cambridge City Fire Department, crews responded at 4:13 p.m. Sunday to a fire at the 14000 block of Frank Myers Road in Cambridge City. Upon arrival, crews saw four structures, including a house, two outbuildings and a barn, as well as a fully involved vehicle, on fire.

According to CCFD, no civilians were injured in the fire. One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said, but was treated and released.

Cambridge City Fire said they were assisted by other agencies in battling the blaze, including, but not limited to, Hagerstown, Centersville, Dublin and more. The investigation has since been turned over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office & State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter, the fire is being investigated as a possible arson. Retter also confirmed that everyone who lives in the affected home has been accounted for.

As a result of the fire and investigation, Frank Myers Road is currently closed down on both sides from State Road 1 to N. Brick Church Rd. Retter said he is suggesting that all motorists avoid the area.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.