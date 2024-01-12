INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana is expected to be hit with its first instance of extreme winter weather this season, entities are calling on Hoosiers to be prepared.

This comes as a winter storm is expected to bring precipitation, gusty winds and sharp cold air and temperatures throughout the state over the next few days.

Power and Water

Power entities throughout the state of Indiana said they are preparing for the possibility of severe winter weather through the weekend and into next week.

As of Friday morning, AES Indiana reported that there are 362 customers without power. Duke Energy said that 2,910 individuals statewide were without power, the majority of which were in Jackson County.

AES Indiana provided Indiana residents tips on how to save energy and money through the ongoing extreme weather.

Before the storm, AES Indiana said that customers should have an emergency storm kit readily available, as well as an emergency plan. Officials said a kit should include items including:

An emergency radio, battery powered or solar-charged

Mobile device chargers

Flashlights

First aid kit

Hand sanitizer

Non-perishable food items and water.

If a person’s power goes out, officials with AES Indiana said they should go through the following steps:

Turn off all appliances, including furnaces, space heaters, water heater and water pump. Leave on one lamp to know when the power has been turned back on.

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a fully loaded freezer and a half-full freezer will keep food frozen for 24 hours, if the doors remain closed.

Open the blinds during the day and cover windows with drapes at night. Gather in a central room where there is an alternative heat sources, like a fireplace.

If the indoor temperature drops to 55°F or below, open faucets slightly so they constantly drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

AES Indiana officials said that customers can report downed power lines and outages on the AES Indiana website or by calling (317) 261-8111. Customers can also stay updated on outages and restoration efforts by following AES Indiana on social media.

Officials with Indiana American Water also urged Indiana residents to “act now to secure homes and businesses against freezing pipes.”

“With much colder temperatures in the forecast, we are encouraging customers to act now to protect their plumbing system against the extreme cold,” Indiana American Water President Matt Prine said in a release from the company. “Failing to protect your plumbing from cold temperatures can be disruptive and very costly. When ice expands inside pipes, it creates tremendous pressure that can crack and burst them, leaving homeowners with a costly plumbing bill, and thousands of dollars in water damage.”

Indiana American Water provided the following winterization tips for Indiana residents:

Search the house for uninsulated pipes, especially in unheated areas. Consider wrapping pipes with foam insulation or electric heating tape but follow manufacturer’s instructions carefully to avoid a fire hazard.

Check to make sure the garage door and crawl space doors/vents are closed.

Leave cabinet doors open in kitchen and bathroom areas to allow warm air to circulate and consider letting a faucet drip to keep water moving through the pipes.

Seal cracks and holes in outside walls and foundations with caulking, especially where cables or phone lines enter the house, to keep cold air away from pipes.

Make certain the water to your hose bibs is shut off inside your house (via a turnoff valve), the lines are drained, and the hose is disconnected from the spigot.

Set the thermostat at no lower than 55 degrees if you’re going out of town. Although individuals may be able to get away with a lower temperature, this setting is generally considered to be safe for pipes.

Make sure you know where the main water shut-off valve is in case an individual needs to shut their water off in an emergency.

Consider wrapping the water heater in an insulation blanket. While not really a danger for freezing, this can lower heating bills.

Driving and Traveling

Officials with the Indiana State Police are encouraged those who have to drive out in the severe winter weather to prepare in advance. In a news release from the Indiana State Police, officials stressed that inclement weather is more than snow and freezing rain, and can also include extreme low temperatures and high winds.

Before the severe weather hits, officials encouraged drivers to ensure their tires are correctly inflated and check the car’s battery and charging system. They also encouraged drivers to check their wipers and wiper fluid and replace if necessary.

When drivers hit the road, officials said they should do the following things:

Ensure they dress appropriately, including wearing a coat, gloves and hat.

Clear windows and lights of snow and ice

Leave early and slow down

Increase following distance to eight or 10 seconds on slick roadways

Acceleraate and brake slowly and smoothly

Turn off cruise control.

Don’t crowd snowplows or drive beside the truck on two-lane roads