RICHMOND, Ind. – Crews continued their efforts overnight to contain a large industrial fire that led to an evacuation order in Richmond.

The fire, which started Tuesday afternoon, sent thick black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles and was picked up on weather radar. It came from a building located at 358 NW F St.

Officials were expected to give an update on the situation during a Wednesday morning news conference as efforts to contain the fire stretched into a second day.

Hello, from the gates of hell. This is the warehouse fire in Richmond, IN that has been burning and spewing toxic fumes since 2pm Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0HR2urrFZ7 — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) April 12, 2023

On Tuesday, State Fire Marshal Steve Jones described the smoke as “toxic” and said he expected the fire to burn for a few days.

The facility is a former lawn mower manufacturer that has been closed for years; it’s now used for storage. The owner of the building where the fire broke out had previously received an “unsafe citation” about stacking plastic in the area, officials said.

The facility covers about 175,000 square feet.

The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency said anyone living within a half-mile of the building should evacuate. Residents outside the half-mile area were encouraged to shelter in place, turn off HVAC units, keep windows and doors closed and bring their pets inside.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, more than 2,000 people had been evacuated from the immediate area, according to the agency.

As a precaution, Richmond Community Schools canceled classes on Wednesday and decided not to offer e-learning. Indiana University East switched to virtual classes for Wednesday, with the campus remaining at “limited operations” for the time being.

Personnel from the Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management have also been called to the scene to assist.