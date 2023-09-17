INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched at 3:35 a.m. on report of a crash at the intersection of 32nd and Fall Creek. Upon arrival, officers found a Chevy Corvette that crashed into a tree.

Police believe that the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim later died from their injuries.

The victim has been identified as a male.

The scene was cleared at 7:40 a.m.

IMPD has not released on what they believed caused the crash or the identity of the victim.