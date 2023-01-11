INDIANAPOLIS — With another wave of lottery fever gripping the country, your chances of becoming a billionaire are 1 in 302,575,350.

You can slightly better your odds of becoming a millionaire by sticking to Hoosier Lottery scratch-offs. (No Hoosier Lottery scratch-offs have a prize of more than $4 million.)

Several of the games that offer prizes of $1 million or more are down to just one top prize.

$4,000,000 Fortune

You’ll have to spend a small fortune for a chance to win the $4,000,000 Fortune scratch-off game. One ticket will run you $50. The high cost comes with a high top prize however. One $4 million prize is still available.

The odds of winning $4 million are 1 in 1,904,737.60. Overall odds are 1 in 3.22.

$150,000,000 Extravaganza

Players can win as much as $3 million with a $150,000,000 Extravaganza scratch-off. The game originally had three top prizes of $3 million, but two have already been claimed.

It costs $20 to play. Your odds of winning the last unclaimed $3 million prize are 1 in 3,426,808.33. The overall chance to win is 1 in 3.12.

100x the Cash

Another scratch-off worth $20 a pop is 100x the Cash. Its three top prizes of $2 million have been whittled down to one.

The odds of getting the top prize are 1 in 1,098,600.01. Overall odds are 1 in 3.52.

There are multi-million dollar prizes available in other scratch-off games including three $3 million prizes in the Red Hot Millions game and two $2 million prizes in the Million Dollar Spectacular.

Take a look at all of the games offered by Hoosier Lottery here.