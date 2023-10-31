STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon on State Road 120 near County Road 300 West in Steuben County.

Officers have identified the victim as 73-year-old Darrel R. Walter of Orland.

According to the preliminary investigation, Walter was driving his pickup truck west on S.R. 120 when he suddenly ran off the road to the south and traveled approximately 1500 feet through a cut cornfield. There was no evidence of braking or action to correct the path of travel. The truck eventually crashed at low speed into a tree.

When troopers arrived, Walter showed no signs of life.

Based on evidence at the scene and after consultation with the Steuben County coroner and the Walter family, it is highly suspected that Walter suffered a fatal medical incident prior to his truck running off the road. ISP is still investigating, and the coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by the Fremont Fire Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County EMS, Steuben County coroner, and Bill’s Professional Towing Service.