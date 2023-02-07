DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — An Osgood man was killed after crashing into a dump truck in Decatur County Monday, Indiana State Police confirmed.

Based on ISP’s initial investigation, a Chevrolet Cruse was headed south on U.S. 421 near County Road 600 South a few minutes after 8 a.m. Troopers said the driver, 26-year-old Noah Seals of Osgood, crossed the center line into the path of Mack dump truck and nearly collided head-on.

Seals was pronounced dead at the scene. The 38-year-old driver of the Mack truck had minor injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol and drugs are factors in the cash, but the crash remains under investigation.

U.S. 421 was closed for nearly four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.