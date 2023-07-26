WHITELAND, Ind. – Students at Whiteland Elementary School won’t start classes Wednesday as expected.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation said overnight rain and ongoing roof repairs led to water damage in several classrooms. As a result, classes at Whiteland Elementary are canceled.

Students had been scheduled to return for the first day of school today until rain rolled through overnight. Teachers had work days Monday and Tuesday to get ready, according to the district calendar.

The change only affects Whiteland Elementary; all other Clark-Pleasant schools will remain open, according to Rick Hightower, communications director for the district.

“The ceiling tiles are on the floor because the water saturated through them. The water came through on the desks and the walls… you have some damage that occurred to supplies, teacher belongings, personal items, curriculum materials,” said Superintendent Tim Edsell.

Edsell said four or five classrooms sustained “significant” water damage, along with some hallways. Classes are only officially on pause for Wednesday; Edsell and administrators will assess the condition of the school before making a call about Thursday.

Edsell said a decision would come Wednesday afternoon. Contractors and roofing companies are at the school to aid with the repair efforts.