INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Pacers player, Tyrese Haliburton, surprised 30 far east side children with a shopping spree Tuesday.

The 2023 All-Star point guard, along with Academy Sports + Outdoors, gathered 30 kids from the Community Alliance Far Eastside (CAFÉ) to spread holiday cheer.

Each youth was given a $300 gift card, a pair of shoes, and a complimentary dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings.

CAFÉ also received 100 tickets to the Pacers vs. Orlando game on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The event also featured Boomer, Indiana Pacemates, and volunteers, according to a press release from Academy Sports + Outdoors.

