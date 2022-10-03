ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle.

An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West.

A man told police he fired a “high-powered rifle” in his back yard and may have shot his female neighbor.

Police arrested the man, identified as 26-year-old Tyler L. Cooper, on counts of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

According to investigators, the woman was shot in the abdomen with a “.300 Winchester Magnum round.”

She was taken to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital and was last said to be stable.