ELWOOD, Ind. — The parents of Noah Shahnavaz, an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in July 2022, presented the first check from a foundation supporting the department’s K9 program Monday in honor of their son.

Laurie and Matt Shahnavaz presented the first check from the Remember Officer Noah Foundation Monday night to support the Elwood PD K9 program.

The check was for $2,000.39 in honor of their son Noah, whose badge number was 39.

Lt. Marcus Shoppel and his K9 partner, Shanny, with Matt and Laurie Shahnavaz

The donation was accepted by Elwood PD Lt. Marcus Shoppel and his K9 partner, Shanny. The dog was given to the department as a gift in honor of Noah.

Elwood PD K9 Shanny’s vest Back of Elwood PD K9 Shanny’s vest

The money for the donation was raised by the Lantern Road Elementary School student council.