INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers will soon pay more to park in Indianapolis as officials have announced an increase in parking meter rates.

Park Indy said parking meter rates in the downtown core area, along Massachusetts Avenue and in

Broad Ripple will increase from $1.50 to $1.75 per hour beginning April 1. Parking meters near downtown and in residential areas will stay at $1 per hour.

This is the city’s first parking meter rate increase since 2012, Park Indy noted.

“Rate adjustments are based on the consumer price index (CPI-U Midwest Urban) and are implemented

once the total value meets or exceeds 25 cents,” Park Indy said in a release. “The compounded sum calculates to approximately $1.79, which is then rounded down to $1.75.”