INDIANAPOLIS – Business in the front. Party in the back.

Have an amazing mullet or know someone who does?

The Indiana State Fair wants to see it!

A qualifying event for the USA Mullet Championships will take place at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 2 p.m. on July 30, 2022.

First prize is $500 plus Pit Viper sunglasses, with second place taking home $300 and the third-place finisher getting $200.

Competitors have to fill out an online form with standard details like name, address, email address and phone number.

But they’ll also need to provide a “Mullet Name” and disclose how many year’s they’ve worn their mullet. The form asks for any social media links and requires competitors to provide three photos: a front view, a side view and a back view.

Competitors must also agree that, if selected, they’ll be available to appear in-person at the July 30 event. Contestants must be 18 or older; “no wigs or extensions are allowed,” according to the entry form.

You can enter here. The event is a joint venture between USA Mullet Championships and Major League Eating.

The 2022 Indiana State Fair runs from July 29 through Aug. 21.